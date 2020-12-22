NAPOLEON — A cost savings measure for this town’s pool project financing sparked considerable discussion at city council’s meeting here Monday night, while officials also continued discussing water and sewer rate increases.
An ordinance allowing a bond re-issuance for the town’s ongoing pool project was among 18 legislative items handled by council. The city’s 2021 budget also was approved (see related story, page A9), while council received a citizen’s request for reimbursement due to a mistake during a sewer hookup (see related story, page A10).
The aforementioned bond ordinance was proposed at $3.95 million for Napoleon’s ongoing pool reconstruction on Glenwood Avenue, and reflects typical refinancing used by municipalities to take advantage of lower interest rates. These figure to save communities thousands in taxpayer dollars.
In Napoleon’s case, City Manager Joel Mazur advocated using saved funds to restore some things cut in the pool project to keep it within the amount of planned debt.
Mayor Jason Maassel questioned this, noting that officials are attempting to change the project again. However, he indicated that his biggest concern is for spending additional money on things that might not last the length of the project’s debt service (20 years), such as deck furniture.
Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle recommended proceeding with the change, noting that no one expected the interest savings.
“If we want to give our citizens the best pool and stay within the levy amount we should do it,” she said.
In the end, council agreed to amend the ordinance to raise the ceiling mention in the ordinance from from $3.95 million to $4.1 million to take into account the savings. Thus the ordinance will come back for an amended reading at council’s Jan. 4 meeting.
Only Councilman Ross Durham voted no on the motion to amend.
Also Monday, council approved two motions directing the city law director to draw up legislation authorizing an increase in water and sewer rates over four years beginning in March.
This followed an update from Mazur on the increases planned for the next four years. Annual water rate increases of 7% for four years are proposed along with yearly sewer rate hikes of 3% from 2021-24.
Council will consider legislation in early 2021 approving the new rates, with the new rates — if approved — going into effect during the first billing cycle in March, according to Mazur.
Mazur noted that 3% increases are typical for communities, but in the case of water rates, the city figures to lose customers in Liberty Center and McClure in the next couple years. They have reached an agreement to receive service from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District in Bowling Green.
According to Mazur, this represents a 16% hit in city water revenues.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects, services, equipment or supplies.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency annual resolution allowing the expenditure of funds above $25,000 as it relates to certain reoccurring costs.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution authorizing certain fund balance transfers on an as-needed basis in 2021.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency resolution authorizing a contribution of $39,000 by the city to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County in 2021.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance apportioning expenses among city funds/departments not otherwise directly charged to special and/or capital projects.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of $2.5 million in bonds for water treatment plant improvements.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance adopting a new pay classification schedule for the city in 2021.
• passed three separate ordinances allowing one-time payments of $2,500 each to the city manager, finance director and law director in 2021. Those positions will not receive salary increases next year.
• approved the second reading of a resolution extending provisions concerning a temporary reduction in building permit fees. These were eliminated recently in the case of residential building permits.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing a supplemental agreement with Ekoton USA Corporation without public bidding for acquisition of a wastewater plant press. This was passed following the suspension of procedural rules, allowing the legislation to become law immediately.
• passed a motion approving a replat of lot D in Hogrefe’s plat II.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up an amendment to the city’s codified ordinances prohibiting the maintenance of recycling bins and garbage containers at the curb through the end of the next day after scheduled pickup.
• passed a motion awarding a contract for the purchase of chemicals for the water and wastewater plants.
• approved a motion awarding a contract to Bryan Excavating for the Euclid Avenue sanitary sewer project. The cost is $168,833.
• learned that no bids were received for the Van Hyning pump station project. The estimated cost is $1.6 million. The city will rebid the project in the future.
• approved a motion for a change order with Jones and Henry Engineers on the 2021 wastewater plant improvement project.
• passed a motion allowing a contract with American Pavements Inc. for the 2021 pavement crack sealing program.
• approved motion approving 2020 income, utilities and EMS billing write-offs. The figure is $62,966, down from $92,000 in 2019, according to O’Boyle.
• passed a motion directing the law director to compose legislation on 2020 replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances reflecting changes in state law.
• approved a motion accepting a $250 donation from Richard Luzny to the city police department.
• received a presentation from Joel Miller, executive director of the Napoleon Chamber of Commerce, on the organization’s 2021 budget. The chamber utilizes funds from the city’s hotel/motel tax. Miller indicated that receipts were down this year.
• held two executive sessions.
