NAPOLEON — Three new resolutions considered Monday night by city council here concern the expenditure of CARES Relief Act funds.
All were approved after initial readings and will return for second readings at council’s Nov. 16 meeting.
Also Monday, council held readings on legislation that would set new pool rates and change the city’s income tax structure for those who work outside Napoleon (see related story on page A1).
The three emergency resolutions mentioned above for expenditures of CARES money for qualifying labor costs, personal protective equipment and an air purification system for city buildings.
The latter refers to the city’s plan to purchase and install a GPS needlepoint bi-polar ionization technology from Campbell Mechanical Services Inc. for the city’s public buildings and Napoleon Municipal Court to reduce potential coronavirus exposure, according to Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle.
The city hired several part-time firefighters earlier this year with CARES money to man two separate crews.
Each resolution contains an emergency clause as the money must be committed by Nov. 20 and spent by Dec. 31.
In a related matter, council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s 2020 budget to reflect another $295,745.35 in CARES Relief Act money received.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance accepting the dedication of a section of Clairmont Avenue.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution authorizing a one-year contract extension with Werlor Waste Control, Defiance, for recycling services. The current contract expires on Dec. 31.
• approved the third and final reading of two emergency ordinances allowing the occasional issuance of revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements (two ordinances). These will allow the city to refund one water bond and one sewer fund, and save approximately $69,000 (through lower interest rates), according to O’Boyle.
• passed the third and final reading of two emergency ordinances providing for the issuance and sale of $8,305,000 in water and sewer refunding revenue bonds. The figures are $5.14 million for sewer and $3.165 million for water — both representing maximum amounts.
• passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing an annexation agreement with Napoleon Township for the annexation of 3.038 acres of land near County Road 15C, just outside the southwest city limits. The ordinance will return for a third and final reading on Nov. 16.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance allowing a community reinvestment area (CRAs) agreement between the city and MSG Investments, Ltd., Bowling Green. The company plans to construct 24 additional one-bedroom apartments on Trail Drive, just west of Scott Street near Napoleon’s northside retail district. CRAs provide areas where taxes on new investment are abated for specified periods. The ordinance will return for a second reading on Nov. 16.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) district in the vicinity of American Road where the new Love’s store is being built. Such a district allows abated property taxes to be redirected toward the cost of related infrastructure. The Napoleon and Liberty Center boards of education have approved related resolutions signing off on the district, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. The ordinance will return for a second reading on Nov. 16.
• approved motions accepting a donation of $3,500 from Napoleon Nazarene Church to the parks and recreation department, and a case of hand sanitizer from Ace Hardware for the city’s police and fire departments.
• approved a motion directing Law Director Billy Harmon to draw up future legislation on seven annual matters: next year’s budget, fund transfers, a master bid list, a master vendor ordinance waiving competitive bidding, a pay plan for city employees and the city’s annual contribution to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation ($37,400).
• passed a motion authorizing Harmon to draw up legislation concerning bonds for the pool project and costs related to the city’s water plant rehab.
• received a brief recap from Mayor Jason Maassel of the city’s participation in a recent teleconference with Gov. Mike DeWine. Maassel encouraged the wearing of masks to reduce the spread of coronavirus. He noted that the worse part is not knowing where the finish line is.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel compensation.
• learned from Mazur that paving of Glenwood Avenue was completed Monday. The street had been closed for some time for a waterline replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.