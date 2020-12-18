NAPOLEON — Municipal water and sewer rates could be on their way up here in 2021.
Four-year increases for each service were considered by Napoleon’s board of public affairs and water/sewer/refuse/recycling committee during a meeting earlier this week. Those two boards, who received a rate review presentation from John Courtney of Courtney and Associates, Findlay, recommended that city council consider the increases.
Council will be asked to approve legislation in the future setting the new rate structure.
City Manager Joel Mazur is hoping the increases — or whatever council may decide — are in place for the first billing cycle in March.
The four-year rate packages are pretty straightforward — with water hikes of 7% proposed annually and sewer increases at 3% per year.
The average consumer would see a $3-4 monthly increase for water service, and a little over $1 per month for sewer service, according to Mazur, or roughly $60 per year.
What are the reasons for the proposed increases?
Mazur said new water rates are needed to anticipate the loss of water revenue from the villages of Liberty Center and McClure.
These communities are expected to stop receiving their water from Napoleon in the near future, as they have reached agreement for service with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District in Bowling Green. This may kick in for 2023, according to Mazur.
He told The Crescent-News that this will represent a 16% annual reduction in Napoleon’s water revenue.
“We’re anticipating the loss,” he said.
Asked why the city would not increase water rates when service is terminated with those communities, Mazur explained that “it’s easier to feather in the rate increases evenly rather than have one spike in any given year.”
Operational costs also are up some with the city’s new, enlarged water plant on Riverview Avenue which uses a new membrane filtration technology to refine raw water, he noted.
The sewer rate increase will help the city cover upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, a project that could cost as much as $14.6 million.
Mazur noted that the city has been under findings and orders from Ohio EPA — not unlike other northwest Ohio municipalities — to make improvements aimed at reducing the environmental impacts of aging collection and treatment systems on local waterways.
In Napoleon’s case, the city has been allowed to pause on certain strategies — such as removing combined sewer overflows — but is focusing on other capital upgrades, such as the plant project, according to Mazur.
He explained that sewer revenue should be okay for the next three years, but when debt service for the upgrades kicks in during the fourth year, the city may be “short of revenue by 11.8%.”
