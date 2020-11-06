NAPOLEON — It's that time of year when city officials here hold hearings on next year's proposed budget.
The hearings began Friday morning when city council's finance and budget committee began an all-day session with other officials and department heads to review Napoleon's 2021 budget proposals. The effort is scheduled to resume Saturday at 8 a.m. and continue through the morning.
City council is expected to give a first reading to its 2021 budget ordinance on Nov. 16, with an additional reading on Dec. 7 and passage possible on Dec. 21.
The city's proposed 2021 general fund is $6,921,440, a 6.8% over the projected 2020 budget of $6,475,800.
The largest two funds — accounting for 48.3% of the proposed general fund — are police ($2,020,596) and fire/EMS ($1,296,419). These funds, as proposed, would increase from projected amounts in 2020 of $1,878,811 and $1,267,059, respectively.
Other large proposed 2021 general fund expenditures, with projected 2020 amounts in parenthesis, include: Napoleon Municipal Court, $617,792 ($541,448); city manager/administrative, $436,169 ($354,961); finance, $409,271 ($413,821); engineering, $328,302 ($297,527); law director, $286,777 ($276,335); information systems, $233,511 ($188,242); general government, $184,612 ($169,744); cemetery $138,017 ($118,671); city manager/human resources, $119,689 ($101,825); police/school resources officer, $118,044 ($104,730); police/K9 unit, $110,390 ($101,273); service/buildings, equipment, $108,037 ($89,451); transfer accounts, $91,572 ($217,987).
The general fund is just one component of the city's overall budget which is proposed at $63,503,694, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($55,728,417), a 13.9% increase.
Much of that is due to a large increase in the city's sewer utility repair and improvement fund from $2,455,792 to $9,308,410, reflecting Napoleon's ongoing wastewater plant renovation. The plant is situated just north of the Maumee River near East Riverdowns Park off East Washington Street, and will receive a comprehensive rehab.
Because Napoleon has its own municipal electric utility, the city's largest account is its electric utility revenue fund. This is proposed at $18,060,281 in 2021, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($17,062,470).
The city's other large funds for next year (with project 2020 numbers in parenthesis) are:
• sewer utility revenue, $5,160,403, $4,534,093.
• municipal income tax, $4,208,833 ($4,126,595).
• water revenue, $4,096,008 ($4,021,310).
• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $3,690,455 ($3,691,000).
• capital improvements, $2,912,830 ($3,663,452).
• water plant improvement, $2,814,931 ($2,887,715).
• recreation, $1,053,296 ($819,497).
• sanitation revenue, $1,001,997 ($867,696).
• street construction, maintenance and repair, $576,244 ($389,717).
• sewer utility reserve, $447,694 ($447,695).
• EMS transport service, $435,880 ($419,840).
• water depreciation reserve, $355,600 ($0).
• central garage rotary, $334,059 ($288,949).
• OWDA SA debt retirement, $106,629 ($106,205).
• general bond retirement, $102,341 ($60,851).
• Williams pump station improvement project, $101,872 ($1,293,554).
• hotel/motel tax, $100,000 ($60,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.