NAPOLEON — It's that time of year when city officials here hold hearings on next year's proposed budget.

The hearings began Friday morning when city council's finance and budget committee began an all-day session with other officials and department heads to review Napoleon's 2021 budget proposals. The effort is scheduled to resume Saturday at 8 a.m. and continue through the morning.

City council is expected to give a first reading to its 2021 budget ordinance on Nov. 16, with an additional reading on Dec. 7 and passage possible on Dec. 21.

The city's proposed 2021 general fund is $6,921,440, a 6.8% over the projected 2020 budget of $6,475,800.

The largest two funds — accounting for 48.3% of the proposed general fund — are police ($2,020,596) and fire/EMS ($1,296,419). These funds, as proposed, would increase from projected amounts in 2020 of $1,878,811 and $1,267,059, respectively.

Other large proposed 2021 general fund expenditures, with projected 2020 amounts in parenthesis, include: Napoleon Municipal Court, $617,792 ($541,448); city manager/administrative, $436,169 ($354,961); finance, $409,271 ($413,821); engineering, $328,302 ($297,527); law director, $286,777 ($276,335); information systems, $233,511 ($188,242); general government, $184,612 ($169,744); cemetery $138,017 ($118,671); city manager/human resources, $119,689 ($101,825); police/school resources officer, $118,044 ($104,730); police/K9 unit, $110,390 ($101,273); service/buildings, equipment, $108,037 ($89,451); transfer accounts, $91,572 ($217,987).

The general fund is just one component of the city's overall budget which is proposed at $63,503,694, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($55,728,417), a 13.9% increase.

Much of that is due to a large increase in the city's sewer utility repair and improvement fund from $2,455,792 to $9,308,410, reflecting Napoleon's ongoing wastewater plant renovation. The plant is situated just north of the Maumee River near East Riverdowns Park off East Washington Street, and will receive a comprehensive rehab.

Because Napoleon has its own municipal electric utility, the city's largest account is its electric utility revenue fund. This is proposed at $18,060,281 in 2021, compared to the 2020 projected amount ($17,062,470).

The city's other large funds for next year (with project 2020 numbers in parenthesis) are:

• sewer utility revenue, $5,160,403, $4,534,093.

• municipal income tax, $4,208,833 ($4,126,595).

• water revenue, $4,096,008 ($4,021,310).

• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $3,690,455 ($3,691,000).

• capital improvements, $2,912,830 ($3,663,452).

• water plant improvement, $2,814,931 ($2,887,715).

• recreation, $1,053,296 ($819,497).

• sanitation revenue, $1,001,997 ($867,696).

• street construction, maintenance and repair, $576,244 ($389,717).

• sewer utility reserve, $447,694 ($447,695).

• EMS transport service, $435,880 ($419,840).

• water depreciation reserve, $355,600 ($0).

• central garage rotary, $334,059 ($288,949).

• municipal motor vehicle/license tax, $189,000 ($23,450).

• OWDA SA debt retirement, $106,629 ($106,205).

• general bond retirement, $102,341 ($60,851).

• Williams pump station improvement project, $101,872 ($1,293,554).

• hotel/motel tax, $100,000 ($60,000).

