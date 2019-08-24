• Henry County
Upcoming meetings:
The city of Napoleon tree committee is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to tour North Branch Nursery in Pemberville. The city's safety and human resources committee will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, to discuss feral cats in the city, and golf cart use on city streets. Monday's meeting of the finance and budget committee was cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.
On Tuesday, the city planning committee will meet in council chambers at 5 p.m. for a public hearing on recommending the adoption of the city master plan. Tuesday's meeting of the civil service commission was cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.
