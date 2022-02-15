NAPOLEON — A city council committee here discussed on Monday an improvement project on Front Street that would be separate from a larger multi-use path project.
Council’s municipal properties committee discussed what to do about Front Street because the city received no bids on a larger project to construct such a path between Jahns Road and Ritter Park — located on the north bank of the Maumee River. That proposal had included path construction on Front Street to connect to the downtown.
The city has received an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) grant to pay for most of the project, and originally had been required to have the work under contract in January. However, City Manager Joel Mazur noted that ODOT is understanding about the situation as the city has attempted to secure a contractor.
In the meantime, Mazur favors moving forward with a smaller project on Front Street. This would include repaving Front Street, which is slated to become one-way, adding angle and parallel parking spaces close to two businesses on Front Street — these spaces will need new subsurface bases — and resurfacing the municipal building paving project next door.
Mazur told the committee that the project would cost about $300,000 with this cost being picked up entirely by the city. The city already had budgeted $84,000 this year for paving Front Street, he informed the committee.
“It’s a small section (of Front Street),” said Mazur, but “a complicated section.”
The city parking lot alone would cost about $100,000 to pave, he explained.
Some committee members noted the need for other street resurfacing projects in Napoleon this year, although none expressed the need to oppose the administration’s Front Street proposal. Others on the city’s list this year are Westmoreland Avenue, Briarheath Avenue and Meekison Street (part of a sewer-related project).
“I think it needs to be done, but there are a lot of other streets that also need to be done,” observed Joe Bialorucki, a committee member. “... What streets are on the list six years ago, five years ago, four years that keep getting moved to next year and the next year?”
Mazur said there were “never were any lists” while Mayor Jason Maassel said a “road study” had been undertaken that “helped guide us” to figure “what roads to do. It was never created to a list.”
However, Mazur agreed that “there are a lot of roads that need resurfaced. How do you prioritize them? ... We do have a short list — it’s about a three-year list — but we didn’t look anywhere beyond that.”
Mazur told the committee Monday that the administration will return to full council with bids on the Front Street project.
