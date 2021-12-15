NAPOLEON — The request of a small business here to change permits to allow its development in agritourism was approved during a lengthy meeting here Tuesday.
Napoleon's city planning commission met for approximately two hours to discuss two requests by Bradley and Laura Hubbard of Honey Blossom Orchard, 2950 Enterprise Ave. — the former Mahnke Orcharrds, just north of U.S. 24 — for two changes.
The commission not only allowed a replat of lots A and B on the property, but also approved a change that would allow the business an agritourism designation, according to Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, a commission member. The measures now go before Napoleon City Council, which will consider them during its meeting Monday evening.
Council must grant its approval before Honey Blossom Orchard can proceed. And thereafter, Maassel told The Crescent-News Tuesday night, the business would need to receive approval from a state board of building appeals.
The agritourism designation would allow the business to use a large barn on the property to rent out for weddings, bridal showers, parties, seminars and lectures primarily for agricultural uses. The key component of the request is capacity as Honey Blossom's owners would like to hold events attended by up to 250 people.
At present, the business' occupancy permit allows up to 49 people in the barn at one time, according to Maassel.
He noted that to qualify for an agritourism designation, half of Honey Blossom's income must be agriculture-related while not more than half could come from non-farm activities, such as rentals.
The business appeared to be ready to begin renting out space for the aforementioned activities as it was advertising for use of the barn, Maassel explained. However, the city's fire chief (Clayton O'Brien) observed this and didn't believe this fit into Honey Blossom's current occupancy permit, he indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.