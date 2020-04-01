NAPOLEON — A proposed housing development hear Napoleon High School received the support of this city’s planning commission Tuesday.
During a special late-afternoon meeting in the municipal building, the commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat put forward by Goodville Mutual Casualty Company. The firm is based in New Holland, Pa., and has a branch in Napoleon at 1000 Westmoreland Ave. (German Mutual Insurance) near the planned development.
The measure will now go to city council for final approval. Council is expected to consider the matter during its next meeting (scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday), according to Mayor Jason Maassel.
Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur explained the details of the development, which call for the construction of 28 single-family homes near the high school along with the westward extension of Lynne Avenue (north of the high school). This will include four lots around a cul-de-sac (Lynne Circle) on Lynne Avenue.
Lynne will be connected to Clairmont Avenue, just to the south.
The homes’ design standards will be the same as those on Clairmont Avenue, noted Mazur. Lot prices will be in the $40,000 range, according to Steve Lankenau, representing the developer.
The property in question already has the proper zoning designation (R-3).
The possible development of three commercial lots in the same area was not part of the proposal approved Tuesday.
Although the commission supported the development, one neighbor raised a few questions.
Ken Stewart of the neighboring condominium association expressed concern that the development would come so close to their homes. Therefore, he requested a longer property setback (50 feet) than what is necessary, on behalf of fellow condo residents.
Mazur indicated that “as long as they meet the setback requirements that are outlined in the code for an R-3,” the municipal government can approve the measure.
“But it’s a neighborly thing to ask,” responded Maassel.
Said Lankenau: “What I’d like to do is to take it to Goodville and see what they might do with the request.”
Stewart also noted that some condo residents’ view of the high school would be blocked by several of the proposed new homes.
“The residents there have been really up in arms about this because of the fact that the reason they bought these (was) the great view they had of the high school,” said Stewart. “And now you’re going to put all these buildings there and they’re going to lose their view of the high school.”
Commission member Larry Vocke questioned how before- and after-school traffic might impact the development, but Stewart said it hasn’t been a problem in his neighborhood. Nevertheless, Stewart suggested adding a turn lane for Westmoreland Avenue near the high school.
Lankenau told the commission that the project contractor would like to get started as quickly as possible.
“We have had bids,” he said, “and we would like to award it (a contract) almost immediately after city council meets on the sixth, assuming it’s approved.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.