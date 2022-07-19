NAPOLEON — City council here approved a new full-time position for Napoleon Municipal Court which combines two part-time positions that have been difficult to fill.
A related ordinance was one of six legislative items handled by council during its second meeting of the month Monday evening.
The non-union bailiff/probation officer combines two part-time positions that had provided the same service. However, the city has had some difficulty filling them, according to Napoleon Law Director Billy Harmon.
He noted that the personnel move came at the request of new Municipal Judge Elizabeth Schuller.
“There’s been a lot of turnover,” said Harmon. “... This is a pretty good idea in my opinion.”
The position will pay up to $18.50 per hour, he told council.
At Harmon’s request, council approved the ordinance following a suspension of procedural rules and a final reading. It contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
On another personnel-related front, council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance creating the temporary position of assistant operations superintendent.
The post is being created in anticipation of hiring a replacement for Jeff Rathge who will be retiring in 2023, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing application for grant funds from the Ohio Public Works Commission and the Local Transportation Improvement Program in 2023. City Engineer said the city is seeking $325,000 in grant funds for sewer work on Third Street while the application deadline is in September. The resolution will return for a second reading at council’s Aug. 1 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance amending ordinance 053-21 rising the pay of part-time city firefighters. According to Mazur, the city sometimes hires part-timers as full-time firefighters, but the positions are getting more difficult to fill.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s engineering department rules and regulations.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code concerning residency requirements for part-time firefighters.
• passed the city’s power supply cost adjustment for its electric utility.
• passed a motion directing the law director to compose legislation allowing Ohio Department of Transportation personnel to work within the corporation limits on East Maumee Avenue (Ohio 110). This concerns paving between Ohio 109 to just inside the city, although Lulfs has asked that ODOT continue to Perry Street. However, he said Monday that he had not heard back from ODOT.
• approved three motions authorizing separate change orders with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, for increased costs in this year’s miscellaneous street improvement project. The total increase is $164,447. Affected areas include Glenwood Avenue and the corner of Clinton and Monroe streets. Some of the work on Glenwood is considered a “band-aid,” according to Lulfs because a rebuild may be necessary, but it will provide 10 to 15 years of life.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation and collective bargaining.
