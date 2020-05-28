NAPOLEON — A registration deadline extension for Napoleon’s traditional spring youth baseball and softball programs did not produce the desired results, causing officials to cancel the season.
Normally this time of year, games already would be going on for the various leagues run by the city government’s parks and recreation department. The city extended the deadline for kids to register and adults to provide coaching commitments until Friday, but more people withdrew than signed up, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
Therefore, the town’s parks and recreation board voted this week to forgo the season.
“I’m very disappointed,” said Tony Cotter, Napoleon’s parks and recreation director. “I’ve been here almost 30 years. It was without a doubt the toughest time I’ve had since we’ve been here.”
However, he and Mazur understood the board’s decision, with the city manager noting that the board is “very engaged.”
“A lot of the members have served on that board for a very long time,” said Mazur. “We have a good group that takes all things into consideration and really thinks things through.”
During a normal year, the city takes registrations in late March or April, with games starting after some practice sessions. In an effort to keep season hopes alive, the parks and recreation board extended the deadline to May 22, leaving enough time for a shorter season.
“What wound up happening is we had about only 12 more kids sign up and about 16 kids actually withdrew,” explained Mazur. “We set a target for each league to have four teams, and we couldn’t even field four teams. Aside from that we had more coaches withdraw than were willing to participate. That also made it extremely difficult to hold a league.”
One factor may have been the state guidelines in place for such leagues to deal with the coronavirus situation. Mazur noted that these prohibited such things as gum chewing and the consumption of seeds during games and practices.
“If you look at the guidelines, they are very onerous,” he said. “They put a lot of responsibility onto the coaches, and that’s been the most difficult part of this. We were not only waiting for guidelines, but when the guidelines came out they’re extremely difficult to comply with, given the circumstances.”
Registrations were only about 45% of what they were in the last two seasons, according to figures provided by the city. For example, whereas 421 boys and girls signed up for the youth baseball and softball leagues in 2018 and 394 in 2019, only 183 signed up this year.
But had enough players and coaches been interested, Cotter said the city would have moved forward on the season, perhaps beginning games by June 15 and extending the season until the end of July.
Cotter indicated there is plenty for his department to do, although it won’t be readying the ballfields. He and Mazur are looking forward to the contract bidding process for the city’s pool and aquatic center being built at Glenwood Park.
Had the city still had its old pool — it was demolished earlier this year — the pool season likely would have been in doubt due to the coronavirus situation. Defiance, for example, closed Kingsbury Pool for this season.
Mazur said rebuilding the pool and municipal golf course next to the facility “will make next year that much sweeter when we open things back up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.