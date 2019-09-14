• Henry County

Council meeting: 

The Napoleon City Council will meet Monday beginning at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. Nine items are scheduled for first reading, including an ordinance adopting a revised comprehensive plan for the city, as well as ordinances to permit the use of low-speed vehicles on some city streets, and prohibit city residents from feeding stray cats and dogs. Council is also scheduled to discuss upcoming improvement projects on Park Street and at the wastewater treatment plant. 

