• Henry County

Council meeting:

The Napoleon City Council will meet Monday beginning at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 255 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. Council will consider two new pieces of legislation, including one to approve an Ohio Department of Transportation resurfacing project from the Holgate corporation line to the Maumee River Bridge in Napoleon. The use of golf carts on city streets and the presence of feral cats in the city are also scheduled for discussion.

Load comments