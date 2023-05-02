NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council officially accepted the resignation of a fellow member during its meeting Monday evening.
Lori Siclair was chosen by the Henry County Republican Party last week to fill the county commissioner seat that opened when Jeff Mires stepped down. Henry County Republicans now must find a replacement for Siclair.
She provided council with a letter announcing the need for her resignation, and noting that serving on council was an “honor” during the past six years, and thanked fellow members for their support
During Monday’s meeting she reiterated such sentiments, saying it was a “real privilege to serve the citizens” and hoped she would be able to work with the city from her county commissioner seat.
Council President Joe Bialorucki said he was excite about Siclair’s new role, but said he is “very sad to see Lori leave us.”
Others also offered their congratulations and laments about her appointment.
In another matter Monday, resident Vicky Delventhal, 704 W. Washington Ave., questioned the city’s involvement in a lawsuit with the Napoleon Area City Schools against the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC).
This seeks to enforce an agreement requiring the former school on Main Street to come down in lieu of the CCHC receiving an occupancy permit for its rehabilitation plans for the building. The deadline for the permit passed in June 2022 without a successful project.
In response to Delventhal’s objection to using up to $30,000 in taxpayer funds to support the lawsuit, Councilman Ross Durham noted the proceeding is necessary to avoid the building and grounds from becoming a nuisance, and CCHC did not abide by its part of the building agreement.
Mayor Jason Maassel also told Delventhal that the city wants to ensure the property does not fall into disrepair. He used the former Florida school as an example as that property had deteriorated for years before finally being torn down in 2023.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the second reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances from the period June 2022 through February 2023. This reflects recent changes in state and local laws. The ordinance will return to council for a third and final reading on May 16.
• passed the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for the purchase of a utility truck for the city’s electric department. The legislation will received a second reading at council’s May 16 meeting.
• met in executive session to discuss a matter of a “competitive nature related to any city-owned or operated utility.”)
• referred an agreement concerning the Northwest Ohio Special Response Team to council’s safety and human resources committee. Police Chief Dave Mack explained the new regional unit to council, saying it has been in the discussion stage among regional counties for about a year.
• accepted a donation of $3,750 from the Limbird trust fund to purchase portable pitching mounds at Oakwood Park.
• appointed City Manager Andy Small to the privacy committee. Finance Director Kevin Garringer said the committee meets once or twice a year and may discuss such things as fraud cases that may impact city services.
• approved a motion instructing the law director to draft legislation appointing Durham as the city’s delegate to the Ohio Municipal Electric Association.
• met with Tim Schneider, northwest Ohio representative for new U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance’s office. He reported on Vance’s first 100 days, saying he has sponsored or co-sponsored 50 legislative items. Schneider said he looks forward to working with the city and thanked the administration for reaching out to Vance’s office.
• learned from Bialorucki that the Napoleon VFW has requested an expansion of the city’s downtown outdoor refreshment area.
• Small noted that the installation of boat docks at Ritter and Oberhaus parks should begin next week.
