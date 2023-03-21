NAPOLEON — City council here approved a new administrative parks and recreation department position during its meeting Monday.
That was one of seven legislative items handled by council Monday when it also saw Mayor Jason Maassel recognize a Napoleon High School athlete and the city’s finance department, and discuss an upcoming roundabout project (see related story on page A1).
The parks and recreation post was approved after a related ordinance passed, 4-1.
Two council members (Joe Bialorucki and Molly Knepley) were absent while Ross Durham cast the only dissenting vote as he did when the ordinance was up for first and second readings in two subsequent council sessions.
Durham did not comment on the matter before Monday’s vote, but had said at a previous meeting that he wanted the position addressed in the 2023 budgetary process last year, rather than after the fact.
Law Director Billy Harmon pointed out that with only four votes — five were needed — the ordinance’s emergency clause cannot take effect. This only means it will do so after a regular waiting period rather than immediately.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Tony Cotter, the position will oversee the new Napoleon Aquatic Center on Glenwood Avenue and the municipal golf course next door among other tasks. And it will include a “succession plan” for Cotter as he can soon retire if he chooses.
The recommended pay range is $20-$25 per hour with the position handled through the parks and recreation fund.
According to the ordinance, the position will become effective April 1.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance amending the city’s compensation schedule to increase pay for the city’s IT specialist and IT administrator. The hourly pay range for the specialist will be $22.17-$29.50 while the maximum for the administrator will be $3,350 per pay period (every two weeks).
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution allowing the fire department to expend $88,852 for the purchase and replacement of three defibrillators.
• defeated at City Manager Andy Small’s request an emergency resolution allowing a commitment letter concerning American Municipal Power, Inc.’s grant application for the Smart Grid program. Small told council that he believes this is a good program, but that after staff homework “I just don’t think it’s the right program for us right now.” The resolution was turned down after a second reading.
• approved a resolution authorizing fire/EMS contracts with Napoleon, Harrison and Freedom townships, and the Village of Florida beginning April 1. The legislation was approved after a first reading and a suspension of procedural rules as the contracts take effect on April 1.
• passed the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for the replacement of roofs at the city wastewater plant. The cost is $54,371, far below the budgeted amount ($85,000), according to Small.
• passed the first reading of a resolution approving a petition for special assessments for special energy improvement projects. According to Small, this is the first step in a project to approve a grant for the firm Thermaduct, which is planning to utilize the former Walmart property on Oakwood Avenue. The grant payback will be handled through property assessments made by the property owner to the city. These are then passed on to the county.
• approved the power supply cost adjustment factor for March for the city’s electric utility.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to compose legislation on first-quarter budget adjustments.
• scheduled a public hearing for 6:45 on April 3 to discuss a single agricultural district within the city. This is an annual measure required for the city’s several agricultural districts, but this is the only one affected this year.
