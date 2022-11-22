NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council give its 2023 budget a first reading Monday night after Mayor Jason Maassel made a formal presentation on the matter.
Council also took action on numerous other legislative items, including two new positions next year (see related story on page A8).
The city’s proposed budget for next year totals $61,881,634, a 4.6% increase from the $59,177,995 set aside for this year.
Massell reviewed the city’s projected income in 2023, including $16.9 million in electric utility revenue, $4.875 million income tax receipts, $3.98 million in sewer revenue and more than $2.7 million in grants.
Too, he said investment income was projected at $258,000, a number he said may increase due to rising interest rates.
As for expenses, salaries and benefits for city employees are just short of $12.7 million, according to Maassel.
He also mentioned a number of capital projects planned next year, completion of the city’s ongoing wastewater plant upgrade among them.
“We hope to get that project done before 2023 fades away,” said Maassel.
Among the others are a traffic roundabout at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108 (Scott Street), a project to be undertaken by the Ohio Department of Transportation, as well as resurfacing on a number of streets. Scott Street will be among those, according to Maassel.
Third Street resurfacing a sanitary sewer replacement on Meekison Street also are planned in 2023.
The mayor praised city officials such as Finance Director Kevin Garringer and Napoleon’s acting city manager, Chad Lulfs, in putting budget numbers together.
The budget ordinance’s emergency clause means it will become law immediately upon approval rather than after the regular waiting period.
A related ordinance that also received a first reading Monday approved will divide the city’s income tax receipts in 2023, allocating 65% for the general fund and 35% for capital improvements.
The emergency ordinance will return to council for a second reading on Dec. 5.
Garringer thanked a number of city officials who helped with the budget process.
The city’s largest proposed funds for 2023, with 2022 adopted figures in parentheses, are:
• electric utility revenue fund, $18,469,104 ($17,465,590).
• general fund, $8,559,294 ($7,432,042).
• sewer utility replacement and improvement, $5,691,500 ($9,519,250).
• sewer fund, $5,461,618 ($4,941,663).
• municipal income tax fund, $4,926,107 ($4,482,260).
• water fund, $4,843,497 ($4,824,267).
• capital improvements, $3,422,021 ($2,230,548).
• recreation fund, $1,373,945 ($1,117,000).
• electric development fund, $1,250,000 ($736,000).
• refuse fund, $1,217,381 ($1,025,637).
• water depreciation reserve fund, $1,061,000 ($767,150).
• street construction and maintenance, $705,023 ($621,800).
• water plant improvement and renovation fund, $600,125 ($588,125).
