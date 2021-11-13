NAPOLEON — This city’s 2022 budget process is well underway with a lengthy meeting among city council members and administration officials Thursday.
The discussions were scheduled to continue this morning in the Napoleon City Council chambers with a second session in advance of a special meeting on Nov. 22 when Mayor Jason Maassel will present the budget formally to council. Legislation approving the document is expected to receive three full readings before passage is given by council next month.
According to Maassel, the proposed city budget totals more than $59 million, down from the $66 million spending plan for 2021 approved by council last year.
He said the total figure still appears high because of the city’s three utilities, including a budget of $14-$15 million for the city’s electric utility.
“That number looks really big, but when you see the city operates three utilities (water, wastewater and electric) that’s where the number comes from,” Maassel commented. “The electric pass-through is $14-15 million by itself. That’s a big part of it.”
According to Maassel, this year’s budget includes plans to fill the assistant finance director’s position — vacant since March 2020 — as well as a position in the operations department to compensate for the fact the city is no longer using Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio inmates for certain basic tasks.
Meanwhile, he said two big projects planned in the 2022 budget that residents may notice are repaving Briarheath Drive and Westmoreland Avenue, and the construction of multi-use path down Jahns Road to Ritter Park and connecting to the downtown. The city has secured a large grant through the state for the multi-use path, thus limiting the city government’s cost.
This year’s budget is being prepared as new Finance Director Kevin Garringer settles in. Chosen by the city in August, Garringer had been Henry County’s auditor since 2010.
Maassel praised the teamwork of Garringer and City Manager Joel Mazur, as well as the work of the city’s department heads who began putting budget details together in early September.
“Number one, I am continually impressed by all the department heads and the job they do every year with their budgets,” said Maassel. “They’re safeguarding the taxpayers’ resources, and we appreciate that.”
As far as Thursday’s initial discussions, Maassel said “I thought it was really smooth. I was really, really happy with the whole day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.