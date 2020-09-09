NAPOLEON — How's the progress on the new Maumee River bridge here?
Henry County commissioners received the answer during their meeting Tuesday morning when county Engineer Tim Schumm updated them on the topic.
The north side of the bridge is going up on the river's north bank, just across from Industrial Drive, along Riverview Avenue. In recent weeks, the bridge's concrete beams have been installed, and there are now concrete forms being put in place.
Schumm reported that concrete will be poured next week on new section. Once this is accomplished, the contractor (Vernon Nagel Inc.) will construct a stone causeway in the south side of the river, thus allowing work to begin on the other half of the bridge.
"Things seem to be moving pretty well," said Schumm of the project which got underway earlier this year. "... Schedule-wise, I think they're doing pretty well. The weather's been pretty cooperative."
Approximately one week ago, he indicated, work on a new traffic roundabout on Ohio 110, next to Napoleon's Campbell Soup plant, began at the south end of the future bridge. When completed, the bridge will join Industrial Drive to Ohio 110.
The roundabout project has closed Ohio 110 in that location for 45 days, and is scheduled to be completed in October.
Power poles also are being moved as part of the project, according to Schumm. This should be finished by year's end.
Schumm raised the idea of finding a name for the bridge, given what other communities have done in recent years. The bridge will be maintained by the county, so commissioners could decide what name, if any, could be given to the structure.
He said he sent commissioners an email last week noting that "somebody had requested some naming, a memorial for the bridge, and I guess I just wanted to bring it up. Obviously, we haven't really discussed necessarily naming a bridge or making it a memorial for anybody."
Commissioners appeared receptive to the possibility, although no suggested names were put forward Tuesday.
"I can understand why they would do it," said Commissioner Bob Hastedt. "... that doesn't mean we have to do it."
At commissioners' request, Schumm said he would look into what the county would need to do — under Ohio Revised Code provisions — if they decide to name the bridge.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• met with Mike Imbrock, manager of the Henry County Landfill, for an update. He reported that the facility, which serves as a transfer station for refuse taken elsewhere, received 207.1 tons during August, including 78.23 tons of tires. The location is open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
