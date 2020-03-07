NAPOLEON — This city’s new Maumee River bridge project is officially underway.
Vernon Nagel Construction of Napoleon began moving dirt Monday on the river’s north bank, just south of Industrial Drive. The $11 million project is expected to be completed in two construction seasons (2020 and 2021), and will connect Industrial Drive with Ohio 110, south of the river.
When finished, the new crossing will give Napoleon a second Maumee River bridge. The only other one is a little further upstream on Perry Street (Ohio 108).
“It’s a long time coming,” said Mayor Jason Maassel. “... We’re very excited to get the project started. It should help economic development in all of Henry County as it goes forward.”
Maassel thanked Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm’s office for its involvement in the project. While the Ohio Department of Transportation handled the bidding and will help manage and inspect construction, the job is considered a county project, according to Schumm.
“It’s good to get things moving,” said Schumm, “and hopefully we get the weather to cooperate and we can continue to progress and get it done as soon as we can.”
He expects the first work in the river to occur later this year.
First, the contractor must build a stone causeway halfway across the river to provide the access that will allow completion of half the bridge this year.
A second stone causeway, also extending halfway across the river, will be built next year for construction of the second half of the bridge in the 2021 build season.
Schumm explained that a tiny island in the river will be unaffected by the bridge, which will be built just east of it.
Design work for the bridge was undertaken by the Maumee consulting firm Mannik and Smith Group.
The bridge will be approximately 900 feet long with a traffic roundabout planned for the Industrial Drive and East Riverview Drive intersection — on the north side of the bridge.
The roundabout will be installed a little east of the existing intersection as the county already owns property there, according to Schumm. A house stands there now.
Because of that, he said it was “relatively simple” to acquire the room for the roundabout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.