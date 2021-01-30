NAPOLEON — Take a drive along the north half of the new Maumee River bridge being built in this town and you’ll see a fairly complete structure ... on that side.
That’s not so much the case on the south end as the bridge is being built in halves. Work has slowed, but is still about a month ahead of schedule, according to Rhonda Pees, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) regional public information officer for northwest Ohio.
Road closed signs block the north entrance, built last year, and there is still some work to do there.
Railing is needed on that side, as is concrete sealing, pavement markings, the concrete approach slabs and barrier walls.
And a traffic roundabout tying the new bridge into Riverview Avenue must still be built. Construction of that is expected to begin on June 1, according to Pees.
That work will close Riverview Drive, between Enterprise Avenue and Interchange Drive, as well as Industrial Drive at that location.
A traffic roundabout on the south side near Campbell Soup Company’s plant on Ohio 110 already is in operation, having been built last year. It sits a little ways south of the bridge.
On the Maumee’s south bank is a stone causeway in the river, providing the access needed to continue building three additional cement piers for the bridge.
One of them was expected to be poured this week, according to Rebecca Dangelo, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Bowling Green office. These will take a week to cure, she indicated.
Concrete pours for the two additional piers on the south side will be forthcoming shortly thereafter. This is in preparation for the pouring of the pier caps.
Crews from the general contractor Vernon Nagel Co., Napoleon, will continue working throughout the winter. But it likely won’t be until early summer when the south end’s concrete deck will be poured.
“Earliest we could see the deck poured is early summer,” stated Pees. “The river level in the spring will become a factor and will impact the schedule if we cannot access the bridge from the stone causeway in the river.”
Before the deck is poured, the two sides of the bridge will be surveyed to ensure that they are properly aligned. This could require some shimming, according to ODOT, and would be done when the beams for the southern half are installed.
“Once we have the survey, we would know at that point if any height adjustments need to be made,” explained Pees. “The adjustment can be made on the pier caps where the beams are seated. Stainless steel shims can be placed beneath the beams to make slight adjustments.”
The $10.3 million bridge project will be one-year old on Feb. 13 as the project began on that date in 2020, Dangelo noted. Construction is expected to be completed — and the bridge opened — in June 2022.
