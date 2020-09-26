Cement was poured Friday night on the northern half of Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge at Riverview and Industrial drives. Trucks from Palmer Brothers Concrete — located just west of the work site — began shuttling concrete in just before 9 p.m. and were scheduled to continue over an eight-hour period, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 2 office in Bowling Green. The above photo shows the concrete pump truck used to pour the cement onto the deck. The southern half of the bridge, which will connect to Ohio 110, will be built after the first half is complete.
