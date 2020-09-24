NAPOLEON — It won’t be completely official until it begins, but the concrete deck pour for half of the new Maumee River bridge here is scheduled Friday night.
Such events are subject to the vagaries of weather — thus a tentative tinge to the plans — but things are expected to remain stable through Friday night. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 2 office in Bowling Green, the pour is slated for 9 p.m. Friday, more than an hour after sunset.
The work on the north half of the bridge at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive on the Maumee’s north bank is expected to continue for eight continuous hours until done, explained District 2 public information officer Rebecca Dangelo.
She informed The Crescent-News Wednesday that about one hour will be needed to prepare for the pour before it begins, including the placement of a concrete pump. Another hour or so will be needed after the pour to cover the fresh concrete with burlap and plastic as it cures, she indicated.
Some equipment already is in place, according to Dangelo.
No traffic restrictions are planned on Riverview Avenue, she added, but the route may be busy as trucks from Palmer Brothers Concrete — located on Riverview Avenue along the Maumee River, just west of the bridge site — will be transporting concrete continuously Friday night.
Vernon Nagel Inc., of Napoleon is the project’s general contractor. The cost is $10.3 million.
While the contractor continues making progress on the bridge’s northern half, a traffic roundabout is being built at Ohio 110 for the bridge’s southern approach, and should be completed in October. The bridge’s southern half will be built after the northern portion is completed.
