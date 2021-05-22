NAPOLEON — The pouring of the concrete deck for Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge was postponed until Wednesday.
Originally, the pour on the bridge’s south side had been tentatively set for the week of May 10, but this was bumped back to Thursday evening due to high water levels in the Maumee River. However, Thursday’s date was vacated due to a material delivery delay, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Specifically, ODOT noted that two scuppers which provide bridge drainage, as well as some lumber for deck forms, did not arrive on time.
The pour is now scheduled for approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, but this is dependent upon arrival of the two remaining scuppers, ODOT noted this week.
Some 600 cubic yards of concrete — a little more than the 530 cubic yards poured on the bridge’s north side last year — will be needed when the pour takes place. Palmer Brothers Concrete of Napoleon, located just down the road on Riverview Avenue, will be the supplier again.
Pouring will continue for nine hours after it begins, ODOT explained, and will be followed by a seven-day cure time. Testing will follow to ensure acceptable concrete strength, according to ODOT.
After this work is completed, the project focus will shift to the bridge’s north side where a traffic roundabout will be built at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive. This is scheduled to begin on June 1 and will require a 45-day closure of the intersection.
General contractor for the $10.3 million bridge project is Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon.
