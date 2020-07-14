NAPOLEON — Rising out of the Maumee River here are 12 concrete piers for the new bridge at Industrial Drive and Riverview Avenue.
Construction of the bridge began earlier this year by the Napoleon contractor Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, but until recently not much of it was visible.
However, passersby at East Riverview Drive and Industrial Drive can now easily see the first major signs of the new structure.
In all, 21 piers will be built, according to Rebecca Dangelo, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 2 office in Bowling Green. The bridge span will be 948 feet long, she explained, with seven pier columns of three piers each.
Caps for two piers — the concrete that sits atop, and joins the three piers — were poured in the last couple weeks, Dangelo indicated. And last week, concrete on the bridge’s north abutment was poured.
In approximately one month’s time, she explained — when the caps and columns for these four piers are completed — bridge beams will be installed there.
Not until later this year will a new stone causeway extending into the river be constructed on the south side of the Maumee River, according to Dangelo. This will allow access for the construction of the bridge’s remaining three columns (comprising nine piers).
Work on the new southside road extension that will connect to Ohio 110 also has been underway this year, with a traffic roundabout to be built there connecting Industrial Drive with Ohio 110. That work is expected to begin in late summer or fall, and will require a 45-day road closure.
Construction of a traffic roundabout at East Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive is planned as well, but not until the summer of 2021, according to Dangelo.
The entire project cost is $10.3 million.
