NAPOLEON — The Ohio Department of Transportation has narrowed down its list of potential names for the new Maumee River bridge here.
Local residents will decide the winner between now and the end of next week from among four finalists. They can visit an ODOT website — odot.formstack.com/forms/henry_county_bridge_final_vote — to make their choice known through next Friday.
According to Rhonda Pees, regional spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, ODOT had received 922 “submissions” to the website by noon Friday. Although measures were taken to limit the votes to one person — thus participants must provide an email address — ODOT could not be sure that some are able to circumvent the process, thus the word “submissions,” she indicated.
The winning name will be announced during the bridge’s future opening ceremony, according to Pees. The event has not been scheduled yet.
In recent weeks, ODOT received nearly 100 bridge name possibilities from the public, although not all were serious inquiries, according to Pees. ODOT narrowed this down to four.
The finalists, and what they represent, are:
• “Frontline Workers Bridge: Dedicated to all Henry County frontline workers: police, fire, EMS, healthcare, road and construction, and supply chain workers, and all who continued moving our nation forward throughout the pandemic.”
• “Perseverance and Courage Bridge: Dedicated to all Henry County frontline workers: police, fire, EMS, healthcare, road and construction, and supply chain workers, and all who continued moving our nation forward throughout the pandemic.”
• “Liberty Bridge: In dedication to the county’s namesake, Patrick Henry, and his famous words, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
• “American Freedom Bridge: Honoring the sacrifices of the United States Military, for the freedoms we all enjoy in our nation.”
Earlier this year, ODOT held out the possibility that the bridge could open in late August, but delays have pushed this back.
“We’re still shooting for late October,” said Pees.
Even so, this is well before the project complete deadline of June 2022.
The bridge has been under construction by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, since early 2020.
