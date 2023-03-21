NAPOLEON — Two honors — one for a high school bowler, the other for a municipal official — were noted at Napoleon City Council’s meeting here Tuesday night.
And council took action on two matters concerning the upcoming roundabout construction project on Scott Street at U.S. 24 (see below) while passing legislation allowing a new administrative post in the parks and recreation department (see related story on page A9).
Mayor Jason Maassel presented Arianna Kiessling, a Napoleon High School freshman, with a proclamation for winning the Division II state bowling championship recently.
Kiessling is the first bowler in NHS history to win a state championship.
Maassel said “it’s always a good day when you see kids” from Napoleon Area City Schools excel. He noted the past accomplishments of Napoleon teams, but also made mention of the 674 series Kiessling bowled in the tournament, the fifth highest ever in Division II, according to Maassel.
He said she accomplished this while also achieving a 3.93 grade point average.
His proclamation declared Monday, March 20 “Arianna Kiessling Day.”
Also recognized by Maassel was the city’s finance department, under the leadership of Finance Director Kevin Garringer, for receiving a financial reporting award.
The mayor said he received an email last week (from the state) that “talks about our finance department and how great a job they did.” As such, the city is receiving an “excellence in financial reporting” award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
“That’s the testament to Kevin and his whole team,” Maassel said. “... We have a great team in the finance department, and this is proof of it right here. So thank you Kevin for you and all of your team’s work ... .”
Garringer responded, “you’re welcome.”
Also Monday, council approved a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation concerning the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) plan to build a roundabout this year at Ohio 108 (Scott Street) and the U.S. 24 westbound ramp.
According to City Manager Small, the purpose of the request from ODOT was to note the city’s share ($179,653) of the project cost.
In a related matter, council approved a motion instructing the law director to create legislation allowing a payment exceeding $50,000 to ODOT for the roundabout project.
City Engineer Chad Lulfs informed council that the city’s share should have been communicated by ODOT some time ago. However, he said ODOT “forgot to send us the paperwork” and this was only discussed internally by the state agency.
But he noted that the city did apply for a grant with the 10% amount mentioned. Lulfs added that ODOT apologized for the snafu and will try to change procedures in the future.
Maassel noted the value of the 10%, explaining that the intersection will become more safe and Scott Street will be resurfaced.
Lulfs added that “the most valuable part of it is the sidewalk (under U.S. 24). We have a danger to pedestrians that we are addressing.”
He said the project will be awarded in May with ground likely not broken until late summer.
Small promised an effort to work with local media to keep the public notified of developments due to the disruption the project is expected to cause.
“And we will continue to work with our local media to make sure that people are understanding of how much of a disruption this will be,” he said. “I don’t want to underestimate that.”
