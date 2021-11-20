NAPOLEON — Athletes participating in state competitions were recognized at Wednesday’s meeting of the Napoleon Area School Board.
Superintendent Erik Belcher recognized Ryan Otto, who was among the 140 athletes participating in the state cross country championship. Jeff Ressler is head coach with Virgil Bohls as assistant coach.
The girls water polo team placed third in state competition. Team members are Emma Bostelman, Claire Durham, Sarah Emahiser, Shannon Finn, Paige Kerrigan-Christ, Anastasia Konstantinova, Ruby Morman, Jordyn Sonnenberg, Addyson Speiser, Macee Speiser, Johanna Walter and Kalista Zapata. Mike Nye is head coach assisted by Tyler Haase, Mackenzie Plassman and Michael Retcher
Three resolutions received approval from board members. The board authorized by resolution a contract with Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC. for the district’s LED lighting project based upon the authority of O.R.C. 167.081 for contracts procured through a Regional Council of Governments. The work is not to exceed $23,140. It will provide lighting improvements at the district’s bus garage and the high school basketball gym facility.
A second resolution authorizes a contract with Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC for the district’s HVAC and roofing improvement project based upon O.R.C. 167.081 for contracts procured through a regional council of governments. The improvements to the junior/senior high school facility project are not to exceed $2,467,500.
Projects will be paid for through a mix of district funds and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund) monies.
The third resolution authorizes the board to establish its own education requirements for individuals to serve as substitute teachers during the 2021-22 school year. This is authorized in Senate Bill 1, enacted as an emergency measure to help ease the shortage of qualified substitutes experienced through the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and possible labor shortage.
In personnel items, FMLA leaves continuing up to 12 weeks were approved for Beverly Nye, beginning approximately Nov. 16, 2021; Megan Bostelman, beginning approximately Feb. 18, 2022; and Jessica Hanefeld, beginning approximately May 9, 2022.
Board members approved the employment of Sandy Long as a bus driver effective Nov. 8, 2021, after successfully completing her probationary period.
The board accepted three retirement resignations. Peggy Mossing, intervention specialist teacher at the junior/senior high school, will retire effective May 31, 2022. She has served the district for 22 years.
Brenda Zuch, English/language arts teacher at the elementary school, is retiring effective June 30, 2022. She has served the district for 32 years.
Louise Weekley, Title I Teacher at the elementary school, will retire effective May 31, 2022. She has served the district for 31 years.
Athletic coaches approved for the 2021-22 contract year are: varsity head coach, extended wrestling, Jason Seiler; freshman head coach, wrestling, Devin Meyer; junior high head coach, boys basketball, Jonathan Ragland 7th grade(½) effective Nov. 11, 2021; junior high cheerleading advisors, Beth Speiser (will split half of the remaining supplemental) effective Oct. 27, 2021, and Christa Bickel (will split half of the remaining supplemental), effective Oct. 29, 2021.
Volunteer coaches for the 2021-2022 school year are baseball, Jason Bostelman; swimming/diving, Jeremiah Fleischman; wrestling, Seth Beard and Charley Bohls.
Substitute positions approved for the 2021-2022 school year are Amber Riley, cafeteria, effective Nov. 4, 2021; and Paula Panning, cafeteria, effective Nov. 11, 2021.
The board approved athletic/tournament game help for the 2021-2022 school year. Helpers are Maggie Riseborough, Kaiden Wachtman, Karl Yunker, Jena Riseborough, Michelle Wachtman, Katie Gerken and Sam Wesche.
A stipend of up to $700, payable by time slip, was approved for Emily Faerber and Alyssa Bird to conduct Wellness Fitness Classes for the 2021-2022 school year.
Camp Palmer instructors were approved for the 2021-2022 school year pending any COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and governor orders. Those are Alyssa Bird , Jason Seiler, Alex Glassford, Jennifer Seiler, Christie Metzner, Tyler Swary, Sarah Rosebrock and Brenda Zuch.
The board approved the substitute list for teachers and paraprofessionals from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Contracts entered into by Belcher and treasurer Michael Bostelman were ratified by the board. Those are: Cummins Sales and Service, planned maintenance agreement; OHSAA Tournament, agreement for the football regional and state semi-final facility rental for Nov 12-13, 2021; and repay CPS MasterCard Corporate Card agreement.
In other action, the board:
• approved several board policy revisions.
• approved the transfer of funds from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2022 in the amount of $30,854.89.
• approved then and now purchase order for Hudl for $8,224.50.
• accepted a donation of an American flag for the elementary school from the Napoleon Bert G. Taylor American Legion Post 300.
• accepted the financial reports as presented.
• accepted the budget and revenue transactions as presented.
