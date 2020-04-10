• Henry County
Board of zoning:
The Napoleon board of zoning appeals will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a variance on a building setback. An application for a public hearing has been filed by Chad Moll, 115 Vincennes Drive, regarding building setback in an R-2 low density residential district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.