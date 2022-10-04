NAPOLEON — City council here bade farewell to outgoing City Manager Joel Mazur during its first meeting of the month Monday evening.
And council received a visit from a state official who presented an award from the state auditor’s office for the city’s clean audit and solid financial reporting.
Meanwhile, council handled seven legislative items, including one concerning a new contract with a municipal employees union (see related story on page A3).
Mazur — the top city official responsible for managing the Napoleon’s department heads and day-to-day operations — announced last month his plans to take the administrator’s job in Oregon, a Toledo suburb.
As he will assume that post next week, Monday represented his last Napoleon council meeting.
“It’s hard to leave a place that you love,” he said. “I always enjoyed my time here. Everyone here has been so good to me. It’s really tough to leave.”
Mazur called his time in Napoleon a “very humbling experience from day one” that he has never taken for granted.
Mayor Jason Maassel told Mazur “you’re going to be tough to replace” because “Joel Mazurs do not just grow on trees.” He added that Mazur had integrated himself into the community, and “when you don’t have that it’s very noticeable.”
Council members offered their compliments as well. Councilman Dan Baer’s comment that members hate to see him go, but wish him the best seemed to sum up their thoughts.
The city presented Mazur with a gift to show its appreciation for his 5 1/2 years in Napoleon.
City council has convened a committee to seek a replacement for him.
Earlier, Lori Brodie, northwest regional liaison officer with the county auditor’s office, presented the city with an “Auditor’s Award with Distinction.” This recognizes a clean annual state audit and recognizes that other stringent requirements are met, such as the completion of a timely comprehensive financial report and no findings for recovery.
Brodie noted that only 3-5% of entities audited by the state qualify for the award.
Finance Director Kevin Garringer deferred compliments on the award to his staff. He said he was “honored to continue the (financial) success” of the city.
Council president Joel Bialorucki congratulated Garringer and his team.
Brodie said “I think you guys do a great job” and noted that Garringer — Henry County’s former auditor — has “always done a great job everyone he’s been.”
Speaking of personnel moves, council documents for Monday’s meeting made mention of a city civil service commission meeting held last week concerning the structure of police department.
The commission approved a recommendation that the city appoint an assistant police chief.
This would not represent an additional position, according to police, as a lieutenant would be prompted to become the assistant chief.
In another matter, the civil service commission approved testing for an entry-level police patrolman.
Advertising for the position was authorized throughout the month of October.
