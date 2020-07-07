NAPOLEON — City council and officials here bid farewell to a long-time municipal employee during their regular meeting Monday evening.
Council also took action on five legislative items, but delayed final passage by two weeks of a resolution that would move forward with the city’s Glenwood Avenue pool project (see related story on page A8).
Before proceeding with its legislative agenda Monday, council offered best wishes to Dennis Clapp, electric distribution superintendent for the city’s municipal power utility the past nine years. Clapp, who worked his way up through the electric utility department and started in the city’s parks department 25 years ago, retired on June 30.
He will be replaced by Greg Kuhlman, who had been the second most senior official in the electric department before Clapp’s retirement.
Several officials thanked Clapp for his service during Monday’s meeting, with at least one relating stories involving the long-time superintendent.
“I would like to thank all of you for trusting me to take care of such an important aspect of our lives,” said Clapp, noting the many changes over the years. “It’s been a great time with all of you and I’ve loved every second of it ... .”
Clapp wished Napoleon “the very best” and said he would be around “if anybody needs me for anything.” Too, he thanked council for supporting the electric department, adding “I really appreciate all of you.”
City Manager Joel Mazur noted Clapp’s contributions to the city government and community, saying he was a “good civil servant off and on the field.”
He especially credited Clapp with saving the Hahn Center, a downtown office building at Perry and Washington streets that was renovated and repurposed some years ago. The Henry County Job and Family Services is among the building’s occupants.
“You were the one that saved the Hahn Center, a critical corner of historic downtown,” Mazur told Clapp Monday. “That’s a big deal.”
Mayor Jason Maassel was among those also complimenting Clapp for his dedication and leadership, saying “thank you so much.”
During an interview Monday, Mazur explained that the city will not fill Kuhlman’s position for now.
Kuhlman has been employed by the city for more than 30 years, and also has worked his way up through the electric department ranks, according to Mazur.
He was one of five candidates who applied for the job, but the only one within the city. Mazur said it was “very clear” that Kuhlman was the best candidate.
“His experience is unmatched in running a field operation,” commented Mazur. “His knowledge of the system is so deep. It’s just something we can’t replace.”
Kuhlman’s first day as superintendent was Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.