Napoleon basketball:

The Napoleon Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its annual basketball hotshot contest on Saturday at the Glenwood Park basketball court. The event is open to both boys and girls with age groups of 9-12, 13-15 and 16-18. Trophies and T-shirts will be awarded to winners in each division. Those participating are asked to bring their own basketball. Register at the site beginning at 9 a.m., with competition starting at 9:30 a.m.

