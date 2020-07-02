Napoleon basketball:
The Napoleon Parks and Recreation Department will be holding its annual basketball hotshot contest on Saturday at the Glenwood Park basketball court. The event is open to both boys and girls with age groups of 9-12, 13-15 and 16-18. Trophies and T-shirts will be awarded to winners in each division. Those participating are asked to bring their own basketball. Register at the site beginning at 9 a.m., with competition starting at 9:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.