NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools superintendent Erik Belcher released a statement, after making the decision to cancel the viewing party in the Napoleon High School gymnasium for the Division II state semifinal girls' basketball game between Napoleon and Dresden Tri-Valley that was scheduled this afternoon at 3 p.m.:
"After speaking with the Henry County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Education, the community viewing at the Napoleon High School 'Grand Canyon' of the girls basketball tournament is cancelled for today. The recommendation is social distancing and no mass gatherings. The health and well-being of students, families and the community is our top priority. Orders from the governor are forthcoming today regarding mass gatherings, we will update as we can. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work daily to protect our school and community."
For more information, contact the district office at 419-599-7015.
