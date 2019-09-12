NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools has announced that it will stage a full-scale exercise designed to evaluate response procedures in the event of a chemical spill scenario on Tuesday from 8:30-11 a.m.
The drill is part of the district’s larger emergency management training initiative, coordinated by a team of administrators, faculty, staff and emergency response agencies. During the drill, the district will simulate a chlorine leak; however, no chemical or products will be used.
The exercise will be in partnership with the Napoleon Fire Department, Napoleon Police Department, Henry County EMA, Henry County Sheriff Office, St. Paul Lutheran School, St. Augustine Catholic School, the district’s Emergency Preparedness Team and the board of education office.
“In our planning process, we considered anything that could potentially happen on NAS (Napoleon Area Schools) grounds — everything from a power outage, to a gas leak, to an armed intruder,” said superintendent Erik Belcher. “What is most important is that the procedures and skills needed to deal with any emergency are transferable to the situation at hand, and that members of the emergency response teams are flexible and adaptable as a crisis evolves.”
The exercise will take place in and around Napoleon Junior/Senior High School, Napoleon Elementary School and St. Paul Lutheran School. All or portions of the buildings and streets will be restricted access areas, and all employees, students and visitors who are not participants will be prohibited from entering or remaining in the buildings until the exercise concludes.
The community is advised that during the exercise, there will be a significant emergency response presence in the area of the three schools, and that significant communication will be used to inform all members of the NAS community and visitors that an exercise is in progress.
For more information, contact Belcher at 419-599-7015, or at Erik.Belcher@Napoleonareaschools.org.
