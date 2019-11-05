NAPOLEON — Napoleon Junior/Senior High School will be taking advantage of the online scheduler for parent-teacher conferences again this school year.

Parents and guardians are asked to schedule their conference appointments by using the online system.

In order to schedule conferences, go to: https://www.ptcfast.com/schools/njshs; identify the teacher by name; pick one name only; enter the child’s first and last name; and enter a valid email address.

Parents and guardians will receive a confirmation email with a link to schedule the child’s parent-teacher conference, and schedule additional parent-teacher conferences as needed.

Schedule changes may occur at any time prior to the appointment.

Meeting times are blocked in 15-minute intervals unless otherwise amended by individualized staff. Certain staff members will be clustered in order to be easily accessible to parents, specifically some seventh-grade teachers.

As in the past, parents and guardians still have the option of walk-in appointments if staff are available.

Parent-teacher conference dates and times are as follows: Nov. 12 from 4:30–7:30 p.m.; Nov. 14 from 4:30–7:30 p.m.; Nov. 15 from 8-11:30 a.m., and 12:30-3 p.m.

For anyone without internet access, and/or anyone needing help scheduling a parent-teacher conference, call the school office at 419-599-1050.

