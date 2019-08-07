• Henry County

New child registration:

Parents with children new to Napoleon Area City Schools are asked to register their children as soon as possible. Prior to Aug. 15, registration is available between the hours of 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Napoleon Junior/Senior High office for students in grades 7-12; and Napoleon Elementary office for students in grades prekindergarten-6.

If bus service is needed, contact the transportation department at 419-592-2403 or 888-592-2403.

