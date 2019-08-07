• Henry County
New child registration:
Parents with children new to Napoleon Area City Schools are asked to register their children as soon as possible. Prior to Aug. 15, registration is available between the hours of 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Napoleon Junior/Senior High office for students in grades 7-12; and Napoleon Elementary office for students in grades prekindergarten-6.
If bus service is needed, contact the transportation department at 419-592-2403 or 888-592-2403.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.