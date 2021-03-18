NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) have announced staff in the district are tentatively scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, March 26.
The staff vaccine clinic appointment times will be the same as the previous clinic. On March 26, students at NASC will have a remote education day.
More information on what the remote day will entail will be shared through building/classroom communications. Students will return to school March 29, per the district calendar.
