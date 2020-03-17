NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education announced Monday in a release that due to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the regular meeting of the board scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. will be conducted electronically.
The release states: “Due to the state of emergency and the orders limiting mass gatherings and social distancing by the Governor of Ohio, as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic, and in taking into consideration the safety of our community, we will be conducting the March meeting of the board electronically, in full compliance with Ohio’s Sunshine Laws.”
Said Napoleon Area City Schools Erik Belcher: “The board felt it wanted to set the right example for our community, which is what we’re doing with our students. It’s the right thing, because we’re being open with our community.”
In a letter from the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost dated March 13, following official orders issued by Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, which prohibits mass gatherings and also urges adequate personal space, it reads:
“The Attorney General (Yost) has concluded that in light of this unusual public health emergency, and in response to the executive orders, a member of a public body may ‘choose’ to participate, via telephone or video conference.
“Further, the public body may fulfill the requirement that meetings must be open to the public by streaming the meetings online or on television. The public body must meet all other Open Meetings requirements related to quorum, public notice and executive sessions.
“If the meetings are streamed over some type of technology, public bodies must publish information about how the public can access the meetings and ensure the discussions and deliberations of all participants are clearly heard.
“The Attorney General (Yost) emphasized that public business must be allowed to continue in times such as these, but also clearly stated that this opportunity would apply in very narrow circumstances and only while the orders remained in effect.”
Anyone interested in listening to the board of education meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m., is asked to call 720-439-7036 to join the meeting, and then enter PIN 384 635 365. For more information, call 419-599-7015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.