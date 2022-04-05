NAPOLEON — Napoleon City Council helped pave the way for a change in income tax collection measures and the acceptance of funds from a state lawsuit with action at its bi-monthly meeting Monday night.
Council also approved motions on a number of other matters, including participation in a pilot solar project through the Ohio Department of Transportation (see related story this page) and discussed a grant application for the old Central school building (see related story on page A10).
Following up on the resolution it approved in January that will transfer municipal tax collections to the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA), council approved a resolution Monday that adopts RITA’s “rules and regulations for administration” of the city’s income tax.
RITA will collect the city’s 1.5% income tax for a fee beginning July 1.
Although the city may shed the collection responsibility, Finance Director Kevin Garringer explained previously that Napoleon taxpayers still will be able to visit municipal offices and ask questions or call. And they will be afforded an opportunity to file their returns online.
The resolution passed after the rules requiring three readings were suspended, thus allowing the emergency legislation to become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
A second resolution concerning council’s recent adoption of changes to the city’s income tax — assessing persons who live in Napoleon but work in another community with an income tax — also was approved with an emergency clause and suspension of procedural rules. Needed because of the switch to RITA for tax collection, this only reflects the changes made previously and will not change the rate at which city residents are assessed.
Moving to another legislative matter, council approved an emergency resolution establishing the “OneOhio Subdivision Settlement” fund.
The amount to be collected is not yet known, but the fund will allow the city to receive funds from the state’s “OneOhio” settlement handled by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
This will reflect a larger national settlement with pharmaceutical companies.
Asked by Councilman Ross Durham what the money can be used for, Garringer indicated that “drug prevention” programs may figure prominently, although he added that there will be “some leeway.”
Like the above resolution, this one also contained an emergency clause, but council did not suspend procedural rules, thus setting the legislation for a second reading on April 18.
In other legislative business Monday, council:
• approved the second reading of an emergency resolution allowing contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, the Village of Florida and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire and EMS services beginning April 1. City Manager Joel Mazur said the contracts are annually approved and have not changed this year. The legislation will receive a third reading at council’s April 18 meeting.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance amending a city ordinance concerning golf simulator fees at the municipal golf course. These range from a low of $18 for one-half hour before 3 p.m. on weekdays to a high of $32 for one hour on weekends/holidays. The ordinance will receive a third reading at council’s April 18 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance allowing ODOT to repaint the U.S. 6 overpass on Glenwood Avenue. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council’s April 18 meeting. The project won’t be bid out until November, according to city officials. The legislation will receive a second reading at council’s April 18 meeting.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution authorizing a contract with ODOT for the purchase of sodium chloride. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s April 18 meeting.
• approved an emergency ordinance adopting 2022 budget adjustments. This includes $800,000 to move a line at the city’s industrial substation in preparation for American Municipal Power’s plan to rebuild the station. Additional funds also were needed to purchase additional transformers for the Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, LLC, plant planned in November, although Mazur said the company will pay for the materials. Council’s action followed a suspension of procedural rules.
• passed an emergency ordinance and an emergency resolution allowing the finance director to make line-item appropriation transfers in this year’s budget. Council’s action followed a suspension of procedural rules on each.
