NAPOLEON — The good vibes of Napoleon High School’s girls basketball championship were reverberating at this town’s city council meeting Monday night.
Council also approved a contract for the city’s upcoming wastewater plant upgrade (see related story).
Referencing the Division II basketball championship Saturday — Napoleon breezed by Vinton County, 76-44, to finish 26-1 — Council President Joel Bialorucki noted the team’s two-year record of 53-1. (Last year’s 27-0 team also made it to the statement tournament, but the final four playoff was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)
He said this year’s championship took care of some “unfinished business,” and “brought a lot of people together” and produced “a lot of happiness. On behalf of council, Bialorucki said “we want to thank all the girls and the coaches and the athletic department for all of their hard work.”
Council member Lori Siclair also offered congratulations, calling the championship a “pretty incredible performance.” And she noted the related community gatherings in Napoleon to celebrate the championship, thanking City Manager Joel Mazur, Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien and Police Chief Dave Mack for their efforts in those.
She called the championship celebration Saturday night around 11 p.m. in downtown Napoleon “just a really great community gathering,” and thanked “all of you for everything that you did to make sure that was happening ... .”
Mayor Jason Maassel noted that several outlying fire departments — New Bavaria, Holgate, McClure and South Richland Township — helped the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Napoleon’s fire and police departments escort the team buses back into town Saturday night.
“Talk about team effort across the county,” Maassel said during an interview following Monday’s council meeting. “They offered to help, so that’s really nice.”
Maassel suggested having the NHS Wildcat street painting at Perry and Washington streets upgraded due to the championship.
He would like to see a reference in the downtown crosswalk to the 1981 boys basketball championship — which prompted the original Wildcat painting some four decades ago — along with a reference to the 2021 girls championship.
As for the painting upgrade, City Manager Joel Mazur said “I think that’s part of the plan.”
Maassel also told council that he received a “nice text” from Defiance Mayor Mike McCann “congratulating the city and the girls for their big win, so I thought that was really nice.” And he said he received a short text message from Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires stating, “take that COVID.”
The comment was a reference to Maassel’s state of the city address earlier this year when he used the phrase in referring to Napoleon’s attempts to move forward amidst the coronavirus situation.
Maassel said the girls team will be invited to council’s next meeting on April 5 to receive a proclamation about the championship.
“Last year, COVID took their trip to the Final Four, but this year was not going to take their celebration away,” he told council.
Councilman Dan Baer added that the championship was a “big plus for the city and the high school” while Councilman Ross Durham compared the celebration to what he had experienced growing up in Arkansas.
“It’s so cool to be part of a community that actually values that stuff,” he said. “... we went to state a lot and never had that kind of experience. I was actually texting my parents and some friends back in Arkansas and was sending videos and photos of the police escort and the fire escort and the party downtown, and those were memories that weren’t part of my childhood. So, to see it makes you appreciate the small town, the community here.”
Also Monday, Bialorucki complimented Napoleon High School senior Demitrius Hernandez for his participation in the state wrestling tournament this past weekend. He won a first-round event in the 285-pound class before falling in the next round.
