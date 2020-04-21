• Henry County

Award scholarships:

The Napoleon High School Alumni Association awarded "wish list" scholarships totaling $2,152.35 to several Napoleon Area City School District teachers for items to be used in their classrooms beginning next school year.

Earning scholarships were: Keli Baker, Jessica Munson, Cyndy Tilley, Branden Turner, Kelly Haseman, Jenna Gray, Shawna Schroeder, Sara Dilbone, Rebecca Walston, Susanne Badenhop, Denise Davis, Jennifer Gerken, Christy Eberle, Megan Sherman, Julie Yunker, Yolanda Monnin, Kristin Hartford, Debra Jones and Brock Dishop.

