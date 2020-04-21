• Henry County
Award scholarships:
The Napoleon High School Alumni Association awarded "wish list" scholarships totaling $2,152.35 to several Napoleon Area City School District teachers for items to be used in their classrooms beginning next school year.
Earning scholarships were: Keli Baker, Jessica Munson, Cyndy Tilley, Branden Turner, Kelly Haseman, Jenna Gray, Shawna Schroeder, Sara Dilbone, Rebecca Walston, Susanne Badenhop, Denise Davis, Jennifer Gerken, Christy Eberle, Megan Sherman, Julie Yunker, Yolanda Monnin, Kristin Hartford, Debra Jones and Brock Dishop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.