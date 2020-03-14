NAPOLEON — The city of Napoleon administration has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation, along with other partner agencies, and will continue to follow any guidance from the governor’s office.
This is to help protect the employees, their families and the citizens of the community while maintaining services as much as possible.
The city will continue to provide services and adapt to this evolving situation.
Included are procedural changes and public recommendations that will take effect immediately:
• All parks and recreation activities scheduled at the Napoleon Area Schools are cancelled.
• The city is still accepting spring sports registrations until further notice.
• City facilities will have limited access through main entrances. Citizens are asked to use online services for parks and recreation registrations, utility bill payments, income tax payments and park shelter house rentals. Go to the Napoleon website for easy access to the online services at www.napoleonohio.com.
• The Napoleon spring cleanup event has been postponed until the week of May 11.
The Napoleon finance department, utility billing and income tax divisions have implemented the following procedures:
• Citizens are encouraged to mail in or use the night dropbox for their utility or income tax payments instead of coming into the building to drop off. Make sure to clearly mark if they are for income tax (tax payments or submittal of W2’s).
• If you need a contract established for utilities, use the drive-thru window. The request and form also can be emailed for the process to be completed electronically. Electronic submission will still require a cash security dropbox prior to the contract being finalized deposit placed during the night.
• If you only have cash for payment, either obtain a money order or place the cash in an envelope with your contact information on it and place in the night dropbox for a receipt to be mailed to you.
• If you need to come in to speak to someone about income tax, it is asked that only the person who needs these services come into the building.
• There will be a box outside the utilities door that will have income tax forms and utility billing information available to eliminate the need to enter the building.
