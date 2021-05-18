NAPOLEON — Two volunteer efforts in Napoleon resulted in a couple downtown improvements this past weekend, including one which commemorates a recent sports achievement.
City officials closed the intersection of West Washington Avenue and Perry Street Saturday morning so volunteers could repaint the Napoleon High School (NHS) Wildcat mascot on the street pavement. The painting has been there for four decades, originally honoring the 1981 Class AA boys basketball championship.
But 40 years later this past March, the NHS girls basketball squad gave local officials another reason to spruce up the Wildcat when the team took home the Division II state championship.
With volunteers donating their labor and Gerken Paving Inc. providing the paint and Ace Hardware chipping in with brushes, the mascot was repainted Saturday. Steve Kreager also helped seal the painting, according to Mayor Jason Maassel.
The project's result was a brighter Wildcat painted with the school's colors — navy blue and white.
"The volunteers ... did a great job," Maassel told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday afternoon. "We appreciate all the support from the businesses that made that happen. We sure do appreciate everybody's input."
He said the old Wildcat looked "pretty good," but following Saturday's effort "you realize how much better" it is.
A small twist was added Saturday — paw prints representing a Wildcat were painted in the street crosswalk.
But the repainting wasn't the only significant activity in downtown Napoleon Saturday.
The Napoleon Alive volunteer group also unveiled a "Tree of Life" during a ceremony late Saturday afternoon at Pocket Park, located on the north side of West Washington Avenue, just west of the Wildcat.
Wood disks were fastened to the tree — which resembles a large shade tree — representing different things and people for which others are thankful.
"They did a good job," Maassel said, noting that Napoleon Alive has done other things to benefit the town as well, such as placing flowering pots downtown.
"During a time that's been full of uncertainty and constant changes, we wanted to act as a catalyst for positive memories and feelings," stated Amanda Mazur of the Napoleon Alive group. "Allowing people to think about and recognize those in their lives that they are thankful for or that have had an impact on them seemed like a great way to make this happen."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.