NAPOLEON — The opening of a second traffic roundabout for Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge has been delayed a few days.
The roundabout at Riverview and Industrial drives — at the north end of the new bridge — had been scheduled to open today. But according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), recent rain and muddy conditions have delayed the installation of a guardrail.
ODOT spokesperson Rhonda Pees noted that the opening is now scheduled for Monday.
A roundabout was built on Ohio 110 — just south of the bridge — last year and is in operation.
The new bridge is expected to open in late August, according to ODOT.
