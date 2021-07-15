NAPOLEON — The opening of a second traffic roundabout for Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge has been delayed a few days.

The roundabout at Riverview and Industrial drives — at the north end of the new bridge — had been scheduled to open today. But according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), recent rain and muddy conditions have delayed the installation of a guardrail.

ODOT spokesperson Rhonda Pees noted that the opening is now scheduled for Monday.

A roundabout was built on Ohio 110 — just south of the bridge — last year and is in operation.

The new bridge is expected to open in late August, according to ODOT.

