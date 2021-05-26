NAPOLEON — The grand opening of Napoleon’s new aquatic center is still tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
This date was announced recently by one city official, and is a week later than initially hoped. And according to the city’s parks and recreation director, Tony Cotter, the June 5 date is still looking good.
Cotter gave the City of Napoleon’s parks and recreation board an update during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
“We’re really getting down to the fine details,” he said. “We just need to fill it, but there’s some critical things yet we don’t have.”
The installation of windows for the bathhouse and final work on pump motors was still unfinished as of Tuesday evening. Ordered in December, the windows just arrived on Tuesday, according to Cotter.
But he said things are on target to begin filling the pool later this week if everything goes as planned.
“... so we’re really close, and I think that if we get things going well the next day or two we should be able to start putting water in it by the end of the week,” he told the board. “As it turns out the weather is not supposed to be too good on Saturday, so maybe it was a blessing in disguise that we pushed it off a week. The weather will be better.”
In fact, the National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday evening called for sunny skies on Saturday, but temperatures only topping out at 63 degrees. This follows a Friday forecast of showers and a high temperature of 61.
Despite challenges and delays during the project, Cotter said “I think once we get it open the public is really going to be impressed.”
Pool hours are expected to be 1-5 p.m. each day with a swim session in the evenings except on Mondays and Saturdays.
Lifeguards have been hired, Cotter indicated, while concession workers are still being employed with 10 applicants having come forward.
A related project was the construction of a new clubhouse for the city’s municipal golf course, located next to the pool. The clubhouse and bathhouse share the same building.
Cotter reported that the clubhouse, which opened on April 15, is working well.
“Couple little tweaks here and there that we’ll need to do, but all in all that’s been functioning quite well,” he explained.
Resurfacing of the old parking lot for the pool and golf course has been completed as has a new section, according to Cotter.
