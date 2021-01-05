NAPOLEON — This town’s pool project will get a little close to what was first envisioned following action by city council here Monday night.
During its regular meeting council approved an ordinance concerning the issuance and sale of $4.1 million in bonds for the project that will take advantage of lower interest rates to add some components to the project. Council also passed the first reading of an ordinance increasing water and sewer rates (see related story on page A1).
Originally, the above bond figure was $3.95 million, but with lower interest rates, council approved an amendment at its Dec. 21 upping the amount to $4.1 million. Council decided to use funds saved through lower rates to add to the project while keeping it within acceptable debt service limits.
For example, some $150,000 will be added for expansion and improvement of the parking lot.
Donations will be sought from business sponsors for pool deck shade umbrellas, each costing approximately $6,000. Donors can have their businesses named on the umbrellas.
These structures are included in the project budget, according to City Manager Joel Mazur. Climbing structures might be added as well through donations, he informed council.
The project had been rebid last year, but some specifications were subsequently changed to lower costs. The size of the pool’s bathhouse/pumphouse, for example, was reduced in size.
Also Monday, council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending chapter 925.08 of the city’s codified ordinances concerning the placement of garbage cans or recycling containers outside residences. These must be removed by the end of the next day after scheduled pickup.
Only Councilman Dan Baer opposed the ordinance, which will return for a second reading at council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
The issue was prompted by residents leaving their containers outside days after the pickup date, creating concerns about tidiness.
Mazur said the problem “doesn’t happen very often in too many neighborhoods, but occasionally residents put their garbage cans and recycling bins to the curb and then don’t bring them back in every night right away. They may leave them out for a period of several days.”
Such a situation is not addressed in Napoleon’s ordinances, but the pending legislation would give the city enforcement options, allowing a misdemeanor offense to be filed against violators. Mazur said the city reviewed other communities’ restrictions in deciding what to do.
He indicated that the city’s approach is not to be heavy-handed, but to provide an enforcement option if this becomes a “snub-your-nose” issue “at the city or your neighbors.”
The issue had been discussed previously by council’s water/sewer/refuse/recycling committee.
