NAPOLEON — The opening of Napoleon's new aquatic center and pool will have to wait at least another week.
Napoleon officials had hoped to hold a grand opening for the new pool being built on Glenwood Avenue — in Glenwood Park — on Memorial Day weekend. Specifically, they had hoped for a grand opening on Saturday, May 30.
But that has been pushed back to Saturday, June 5, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
The reason: while the main project is completed, the delivery of materials and supplies slowed things down. The supply of paint and a recirculation pump is the holdup, according to Mazur, who said such delays were apparent throughout the project, which got underway last year.
"We've had materials and supply delays throughout this entire project," he said. "We've been able to overcome all of these issues in attempt to be open Memortial Day weekend. It's just right here at the end we had a couple of things ... that we were not able to take delivery of by next week."
Some deck features such as shade structures and furniture won't be immediately available as well, according to Mazur.
The pool project is part of a two-pronged improvement effort at Glenwood Park. While the pool and bathhouse was being built, a new clubhouse for the municipal golf course was going up as well.
That facility opened with a special ceremony on April 15.
On June 5, an even bigger event is planned for the pool, Mazur indicated, who said "we're very fortunate to be in the position on June 5 to open."
The event will include the announcement of winners in a contest for kids at St. Augustine school and St. Paul Lutheran school as well as kindergarten through sixth graders at Napoleon Area Schools.
Each student was asked to produce a drawing, coloring and essay on what summer means to them. Two winners from each class will be awarded with special privileges in the pool, such as first down the slide or under the water bucks or on the climbing wall, Mazur explained.
The pool and golf clubhouse were built with funds being generated by a dedicated property tax levy approved recently by Napoleon voters. The levy was promoted by a citizens group that advocated for the project.
