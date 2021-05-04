NAPOLEON — Three topics were on the agenda during a special meeting of the Napoleon City Council and Henry County commissioners here Monday evening.
The session was held prior to city council’s regular meeting (see related story on page A1).
The following topics were discussed
American Rescue Plan money
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said the object of discussing this topic was to avoid overlapping the plans of city and county officials for spending money from the “American Rescue Plan.” The $1.9 trillion spending plan, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, will provide additional federal funds to municipalities and counties across the country.
No specific plans were discussed Tuesday for the $5.2 million Henry County is due to receive or the $1.61 million that the City of Napoleon will get. The reason is officials have not yet received specific guidelines yet for expending the money.
Maassel made mention of infrastructure buried in the ground, such as water and sewer, a thought echoed by Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller.
“All we know is what we’ll be able to spend the money on — water, sewer and broadband,” said Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller. “... water and sewer, I think’s pretty obvious. It’s going to be stuff we bury in the ground. Broadband? I’m not sure.”
Miller said local governments will have until the end of December 2024 to spend the money.
“We’re waiting for the guidance and then we’ll be prepared to move,” said Miller.
“... basically where we are too,” agreed Maassel.
Miller suggested that spending guidelines could be coming out within a week.
County fairgrounds project
The Henry County Ag Improvement Association met with a Napoleon City Council committee on April 12 to discuss its plans for the fairgrounds. And it plans to address full council on May 17.
Members of the association — Dr. Terri Fedderke, a local veterinarian, and Bailey Elchinger — presented an overview on April 12 of plans for a show arena measuring approximately 125 feet by 350 feet (43,750 square-feet) that could be used for year-round events. The project would replace several of the fairgrounds’ aging animal buildings, and also would include a reconfiguration of camping areas.
At least $2 million would be needed, according to association members, with plans for a professionally conducted fundraiser underway.
“I really think it’s going to be good for economic development,” said Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt. “It’s going to be a great project.”
Miller said a Cincinnati fundraising professional has been making initial inquiries to judge interest in a campaign. “He’s not out looking for checks,” said Miller, “he’s just out looking for people” to see “what level of interest” exists.
Thereafter, said Miller, the fundraiser’s “responsibility is to give back to this (ag association) committee a report” on whether adequate funds can be raised.
County economic development office
With Henry County commissioners hiring a new community improvement corporation executive director in Jennifer Arps, officials are hopeful she’ll provide more continuity than recent directors. Several of them have left after short tenures in the position.
Maassel noted that at least two area counties (Defiance and Fulton) have had long-term economic development directors recently, and indicated that this is desirable in Henry County as well.
“One of our issues here is the revolving door we’ve had in our CIC director, so how do we make sure we’re all on the same sheet of music to keep Jennifer here for a long time?” he asked rhetorically. “... What can we do to make sure we support her?”
Napoleon Councilman Dan Baer — council’s representative on the CIC board — said he is impressed with Arps so far. “And I have sat on that board now for six years (as) the council representative. This is the first I’ve seen anything like that. I’m thinking that’s a good sign. I hope.”
“I think we’re all singing on the same page out of the same hymnal, and we want to see Jennifer succeed,” said Miller.
