NAPOLEON — This town’s financial department, in a period of transition the past few months, was honored with a prestigious state award during Napoleon City Council’s Monday meeting.
The “Auditor of State Award With Distinction” was presented by Lori Brodie, northwest Ohio liaison with state Auditor Keith Faber’s office.
Council also handled seven legislative items, including a resolution supporting an economic development agreement with a Defiance company and an ordinance providing residents and businesses additional incentive to repair their sidewalks (see related story Page A1).
Brodie noted that the aforementioned award recognizes “a very select group” of governmental entities which receive a clean annual state audit and have no findings for recovery, among other criteria.
Only 3-5% of the 6,000 or so state entities the auditor’s office reviews win such an award, according to Brodie.
“It represents all the hard work of the city,” she said.
Napoleon officials couldn’t place the credit at any one person’s door.
Former Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle left in July to take a job as the City of Rossford’s finance director while City Manager Joel Mazur served briefly as interim director and former Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer took over recently.
Mayor Jason Maassel mentioned not only the finance department, but all other city departments working together which “culminates in an award like this. ... It just speaks well for everybody.”
“It says a lot for every department,” said Council President Joe Bialorucki. “... not taking away from the finance director, but it’s nice to know there’s collaboration between all of our department heads.”
Garringer, who became finance director in September, said he couldn’t take any credit for the award because he just started. But he made mention of “five great people in his department” and gave them “full credit.”
“Kelly (O’Boyle) put us in a position to succeed,” added Garringer.
