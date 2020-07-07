NAPOLEON — The city’s pool project will have to wait a couple more weeks before a related contract goes forward.
Council approved the first reading of an emergency resolution allowing a contract with Astro Pool Company, Mansfield, during its meeting Monday night. That wasn’t long after council and officials paid homage to the city’s retiring electric department superintendent, Dennis Clapp (see related story on page A1).
On City Manager Joel Mazur’s request, council did not suspend procedural rules Monday and proceed to final passage of the pool contract ordinance. Rather, he indicted that officials need a little more time to work out some details.
So, the plan is to bring back the legislation for final approval at council’s July 20 meeting.
Monday’s action follows the city’s recent bid opening on the project, which includes construction of a new bathhouse, filter building and clubhouse for the adjacent municipal golf course. Those bids were rejected because they were 10% above the engineer’s estimate.
Contractors had the option of bidding the pool portion of the project, and submitting a combined bid which would include the aforementioned buildings.
The project’s pool portion was close to what was expected for that part of the work, according to city officials, so they want to proceed with the Astro Pool contract. But the building portion of the project will be rebid.
Although Mazur told council Monday that the city had hoped to have the pool finished by fall to test it out before the official opening in 2021, the start timeline — by June 1, 2021 — should stay the same.
Despite the change in plans, Mazur indicated that the pool features will remain the same as planned. However, the bathhouse and clubhouse will have to be smaller to keep costs in line, although he said the new clubhouse will still represent an “upgrade” from the old one.
City voters had approved a 1.9-mill property tax levy to provide funds for the project. Expenditures are capped at $3.5 million.
In another matter Monday, Mazur informed council that 149 residents have responded to an online survey proposing a question about changing the city’s income tax structure.
Input was requested on a suggestion to require citizens who live in Napoleon but work outside the city limits to pay a share of the city’s income tax. This would be used to help fund specific services such as police and fire or capital improvements.
As it stands, affected taxpayers pay nothing to Napoleon if the other community where they work has an income tax higher than Napoleon’s.
Some 55% were opposed while 45% were in favor, according to Mazur.
Officials had been planning to hold a public forum on the idea before the coronavirus situation emerged, but meetings were put off due to social distancing requirements.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing the city finance director to make line item appropriation transfers in 2020.
• passed an emergency ordinance making an additional budget appropriation of $73,948.37 for 2020. This includes 20,948.37 legal fees in the city’s water service negotiations and $53,000 for concrete crushing.
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing a water and sewer rules revision that provides the option of allowing combined sewer taps.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security for a public assistance grant program through FEMA.
• approved a motion allowing a $79,200 contract with for concrete crushing.
• approved a contract with Hillabrand & Sons Construction, Northwood, for the Glenwood Avenue waterline replacement project. The cost is $512,921 while the engineer’s estimate was $510,000.
• directed the water and sewer committees, and city board of public affairs to review rates for mulch and unlimited trash pickup.
• was informed by Mazur that a review of water and sewer rates will be resumed. The discussion stopped when the coronavirus situation hit, he indicated. Meanwhile water production is up over the same level two years ago, he noted.
• directed the law director to draw up legislation adopting changes to the city’s codified ordinances.
• approved a motion accepting a $500 grant for a school resource officer threat assessment training.
• directed the law director to create legislation allowing the acceptance of a $55,371 grant by Napoleon Municipal Court for reimbursement of coronavirus-related expenses. A fund separate from the one accepting federal CARES Act dollars through the state will be needed.
• learned that the city is still waiting for completion of a final layer of asphalt on Ohio 108, south of the Maumee River bridge. This has affected wheelchair access at some locations. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s completion timeline for the project is October, according to city officials.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development.
