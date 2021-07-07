NAPOLEON — City council here said goodbye to the municipal finance director during its first meeting of the month Tuesday night.
Kelly O'Boyle will step down on July 16 to take a job as finance director for the City of Rossford in Wood County. She attended her last council meeting in Napoleon on Tuesday.
"Our loss is Rossford's gain," said Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel during an interview with The Crescent-News Tuesday evening. "We're really going to miss Kelly. She made a lot of positive changes to the budgetary process."
Council met in executive session Tuesday to discuss the matter, then authorized the city's human resources director, Lanie Lambert, to publish an ad seeking applications for the position. The deadline for applying is the close of the business day on Friday, July 30, according to Maassel.
A personnel committee composed of Maassel, Council President Joe Bialorucki and Council Member Lori Siclair met with Lambert Friday in executive session to discuss the position's job description.
Once applications come in, the committee will meet with Lambert and review them, Maassel explained, then conduct interviews before making a recommendation to full council.
At the absolute earliest, said Maassel, a name could be presented to council in August, but most likely this will take place in the latter half of September, with a new finance director on board in mid-October, he told The Crescent-News.
Also Tuesday, Maassel commented on the city's July 4 fireworks display on Sunday evening. The event returned this year following an absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.
"A lot of people commented on how good the fireworks were on the 4th," he said.
Maassel thanked city staff and safety service forces for their efforts in handling the fireworks.
"We had a really nice crowd," he said. "We really did kind of get back to where we were in 2019 (the last fireworks display)."
In other business Tuesday, council:
• passed the first reading of an ordinance approving replacement pages to the city's codified ordinances, reflecting recent changes in the law. The ordinance will return for a second reading at council's July 19 meeting.
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 for street striping. Maassel said the expected cost is $110,000 while the resolution also would allow the city to advertise for bids and enter into a contract with the lowest and best bidder. The resolution will return for a second reading at council's July 19 session.
• passed an emergency ordinance amending the 2021 budget to add another $117,960.77 in expenditures. The three biggest additions were in the water revenue fund ($34,587.89), water plant improvement and renovation fund ($34,587.89) and general fund ($30,009.79). The legislation passed following a suspension of procedural rules after a first reading and includes an emergency clause, allowing it to become law immediately.
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing appropriation transfers this year. The ordinance also passed following a suspension of procedural rules after a first reading and includes an emergency clause.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing the transfer of funds. The resolution passed following a suspension of procedural rules after a first reading and includes an emergency clause.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution adopting the city's 2021 tax budget for existing levies.
• approved a motion accepting a drug use prevention grant from the Ohio Attorney General's Office for the Henry County D.A.R.E. program.
• passed a motion accepting a $125 donation of hand sanitizer from Kurtz Ace Hardware in Napoleon.
• passed a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation to certify and file annual special assessments with the Henry County auditor.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up annual legislation accepting tax amounts and rates as determined by the county budget commission.
• met in executive session to discuss economic development and utilities, but took no action.
