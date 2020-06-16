NAPOLEON — City council here moved forward Monday night on setting up a district on the northside to promote economic development through tax breaks.
Council approved a related motion concerning a tax increment financing (TIF) district for improvements on American Road in the vicinity of Industrial Drive.
Council also rejected some bids for Napoleon’s new pool and aquatic center project because they are too high, but agreed to proceed with the pool portion of the work. And council handled a citizen complaint about a police officer’s conduct (see related story).
The aforementioned TIF is in anticipation of planned development on American Road, including the construction of a new Love’s truck stop there. A TIF allows the city to pay for infrastructure improvements up front, then recoup the cost through deferred property taxes received from the developers or property owners.
While the area is within the city limits, City Manager Joel Mazur explained that the territory lies within two school districts — Liberty Center and Napoleon. He said both are okay with the proposal. (They must sign off due to the property tax deferral measures that would impact their revenues form the new development.)
According to Will Burns of Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which is assisting with the TIF plan, the present proposed TIF territory is 287 acres.
Council discussed the possibility of tweaking the area as well as what properties are included.
The motion approved Tuesday not only recommends creation of the TIF, but establishment of a state infrastructure loan for improvements on American Road as well.
The latter includes rebuilding a portion of road to accommodate anticipated truck traffic. That is expected to cost some $2 million, according to Mazur.
He said a series of steps are needed to create the TIF before council approves related legislation. A public hearing is among those.
Earlier, council discussed a recommendation from its electric committee and the city’s board of public affairs to dip into the electric reserve fund to help stabilize power rates.
Mazur indicated that electricity usage has dropped in recent months. He explained that using up to $100,000 from the fund to help compensate for this would keep rates below 13 cents per kilowatt hour.
Council subsequently approved a motion transferring up to $100,000 from the city’s electric reserve fund toward rate stabilization.
Mazur told council that “June’s looking a little more promising.”
According to Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle, unencumbered funds total about $4.3 million.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution adopting the city’s 2021 tax budget. This is based on the county auditor’s estimate of certain city property tax revenues. They total $721,567.
• passed the third and final reading of a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security for a public assistance grant program through FEMA.
• approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing a water and sewer rules revision that provides the option of allowing combined sewer taps.
• passed a motion accepting a $1,500 grant from Walmart for the fire department.
• passed a motion directing the law director to compose legislation concerning Ohio Senate Bill 310 concerning CARES Act reimbursement funds.
• approved a motion accepting an award of $5,363.95 for the Ohio Law Enforcement body armor program.
• presided over the swearing in of Marcus Schuette as a city firefighter/EMT, who was formerly with the Wauseon Fire Department.
• passed a motion approving plans and specifications for phase IV of the Park Street reconstruction project. This will cost $475,000, with a grant covering $275,000, for additional sewer, waterline and pavement work. The completion time is around Thanksgiving, according to Chad Lulfs, the city’s engineer.
• approved a motion directing the law director to prepare legislation for second-quarter budget adjustments. These were discussed during a finance and budget committee meeting earlier Monday evening. This included $73,948.57 in additional appropriations.
• listened to a residential concern passed along by Councilman Molly Knepley concerning curbs and wheelchair ramps on Perry Street, between Maumee Avenue and the fairgrounds. Knepley said a woman has expressed difficulty moving her wheelchair through the area. City officials indicated that they would look into the matter.
• met in executive session to discuss an economic development matter.
